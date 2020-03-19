Red Axes Celebrate 10 Years with Dark Entries Album 'Red Axes' LP will be available on May 8.

Red Axes will release their new album on Dark Entries Records in May.

Although Red Axes—Iraeli’s Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi—have previously released LPs on I’m A Cliché and their own Garzen Records, this self-titled new album is their first body of work written and conceived specifically as an album-length listening experience. It flows through a variety of stylistic detours, highlighting their ears as both keen listeners and skilled DJs.

The album also marks the 10th year of the Red Axes collaboration, and captures their enthusiasm for clubbing with their rock music backgrounds. We can expect a “melting pot of post-punk, new wave, and a club sound of both old and new,” brimming with jagged guitars, spacey arpeggios, and hypnotic vocals.

Red Axes have previously released on Dark Entries with 2017’s Nyx Tape and last year’s Voom.

Alongside today’s announcement, Red Axes have unveiled “Sticks & Stones” featuring Adi Bronicki, which you can stream below.

Tracklisting



01. They Game

02. Zeze

03. Shelera

04. Hold

05. Sticks & Stones (feat. Adi Bronicki)

06. Moonlight

07. Break The Limit

08. Watching You

09. Brotherhood (Of The Misunderstood) (feat. Autarkic)

10. Udibaby (feat. Beatfoot)

11. Arpman

Red Axes LP will be available on vinyl and digitally on May 8 via Dark Entries Records. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.