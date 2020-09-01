Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist John Frusciante Drops Trickfinger Alias for Jungle Album 'Maya' LP is scheduled for October 23 release.

John Frusciante will release his first instrumental electronic album under his own name on Aaron Funk’s Timesig label.

Frusciante is known for his work as the guitarist in Red Hot Chili Peppers. But after discovering early UK rave music, he started dancing at drum & bass club nights in Los Angeles, California. He then got into Venetian Snares‘ music in 2003, and eventually became friends with Aaron Funk, of Venetian Snares, resulting in the Speed Dealer Moms collaboration with Funk and Chris McDonald. He’s previously used the name Trickfinger for his solo outings.

Maya is dedicated to his cat who recently passed away. It’s inspired by Frusciante’s favorite music: ’91 to’96 UK breakbeat hardcore and jungle. We can expect a “varied and personal take” balanced against Frusciante’s acute sense of melody.

For a full year before Frusciante started the record, he worked within self-imposed limitations that made the music-making process as difficult as possible, he tells XLR8R. So he decided to make things easier, to the degree that he could regularly finish tracks he enjoyed listening to. Throughout the recording, he would prepare to make each track slowly, but would finish tracks very quickly.

“I’d spend weeks making breakbeats, souping up a drum machine, making DX7 patches, and so on,” he recalls. “By the time an idea came up that seemed like the beginning of a tune, I had a lot of fresh elements ready to go.”

Tracklisting



01. Brand E

02. Usbrup Pensul

03. Flying

04. Pleasure Explanation

05. Blind Aim

06. Reach Out

07. Amethblowl

08. Zillion

09. Anja Motherless

Maya LP is scheduled for October 23 release on vinyl, CD, and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “Amethblowl” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="http://johnfrusciante.bandcamp.com/album/maya">Maya by John Frusciante</a>