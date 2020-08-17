Redeyes Tackles “Important Issues of our Times” with New Soulful Drum & Bass Album 'Selfportraits' LP will be released on September 11.

Redeyes will deliver Selfportraits, his fourth album, on Amsterdam’s The North Quarter label.

Redeyes, real name Julien Salvi, wrote the bulk of Selfportraits during the Covid-19, capturing a time spent in “sheltered reflection.” It draws on Salvi’s own personal beliefs and tackles “important issues of our times,” he says. Featuring across the album are [ K S R ], Lovescene, Juga-Naut, DRS, and DJ Flight.

“My music is not just dance music,” Salvi tells XLR8R. “I’ve always seen my art as something that transcends the dancefloor, and all the greatest artists in the world, from painters to singers to actors, have always been engaged in important fights. So why don’t we do it, why are we not as engaged as our favourite artists from other genres are? It’s time to make the difference, it’s time to be the change.”

We’re told to expect a “journey through vintage soulful drum & bass, soundscapes, and beats” that captures Salvi at his most inspired.

“Through 10 carefully pieced together tracks, the listener is transported through a mosaic of influences and emotions,” the label says.

Known for his detailed and emotive take on drum & bass, Salvi, a French producer with a career spanning over 15 years, has released three albums on The North Quarter. The last one, Broken Soul, surfaced in 2018.

Tracklisting



01. Intro / A Thousand Times feat. [ K S R ] / Colours feat. Abnormal Sleepz

02. Carry Me Home / Never Learnt feat. Victor Gould & Juga-Naut

03. Belong feat. Monty / Running

04. Outside / Dad’s Hand feat. DRS

05. Delicate / Between The Waves

06. Low Key / Slow Pace (Prelude) feat. DRS

07. Change.Illusion / No Way feat. DRS

08. Glowin’ / Lazy Flow

09. All The Reasons feat. Lovescene / A Lifetime

10. Slow Pace / Outro feat. DJ Flight

Selfportraits LP will be released on September 11 on The North Quarter. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream the album opener below.

<a href="http://redeyes.bandcamp.com/album/selfportraits-lp">Selfportraits LP by Redeyes</a>