Resident Advisor Announces Spotify Tickets Integration The agreement will help independent promoters.

Events selling tickets through Resident Advisor will now be promoted through Spotify in a deal announced today.

The agreement means that Spotify users will be connected with artists they’re listening to directly via the application, which in turn will allow them to see the music they love. In facilitating this relationship, the agreement will support independent promoters and new scenes to develop.

“The vitality of local scenes is essential for the sustainability and creativity of the global electronic music community,” Resident Advisor co-founder Nick Sabine said in today’s statement. “Our collaboration with Spotify is a brilliant evolution of the work we have been doing for almost two decades to support the work of the independent artists, venues, and promoters which act as the pillars of those scenes.”

As part of the agreement, Spotify listeners will receive personalised email notifications and suggestions based on their listening history.

You can read more about the agreement in Resident Advisor‘s announcement here.