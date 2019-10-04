Rhye, Daedelus, and Madame Gandhi to Play Secular Sabbath in Los Angeles The event goes down from October 19 to 20.

Secular Sabbath has announced plans for its sonic bathing experience, going down October 19 to 20 in Los Angeles.

The event will focus and present a range of sensory experiences that “invite you to drop into your sensory selves: the way you hear, smell, taste, touch and see.” Musically, the event will feature specially crafted performances by Rhye, Joel Shearer, Daedelus, Ooah (of The Glitch Mob), Illangelo (The Weeknd), SIMIHAZE, Blake Mccleod & Friends (Foxtrails), Kassia Meador, Madame Gandhi, Guy Blakeslee, and more surprise guests. Although the artists come from many different genres, with varying sounds, according to the organizers, “each musician is someone we see that remains curious and always wants to keep exploring new frontiers, with the understanding that music can heal.”

You can find out more information on the event and its interactive experiences here.