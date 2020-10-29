Rhye’s New Album is Centered on Consciousness-Raising Ambient Music 'Home' LP is out on January 22 on Loma Vista Recordings.

Photo | Emma Marie Jenkinson

Rhye, the project of Los Angeles’ Michael Milosh, has announced his new album, Home, out on Loma Vista Recordings.

Written throughout 2019 and early 2020, Home was recorded at United Recording Studios, Revival at The Complex, as well as Milosh’s home studio. It’s mixed by Alan Moulder, who is known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, Interpol, and My Bloody Valentine.

The album follows 2018’s Blood, and is centered around the idea of home as the core of creativity and community. It’s familiar in its synthesis of propulsive beats, orchestral flourishes, piano ruminations, and sultry vocals, but “never have they sounded more cohesive or alive,” Milosh says.

Since the release of his 2013 debut, Woman, Milosh has mostly lived on the road, but some major life changes, including a new relationship with Genevieve Medow-Jenkins, made him yearn a more permanent space. The album is inspired by the Secular Sabbath events that Milosh and Medow-Jenkins have been producing, centered on consciousness-raising ambient music.

Alongside the announcement, Milosh has shared two singles: “Black Rain,” with its almost ballet-esque, Russian-sounding string arrangements; and “Helpless,” which relays love in its most intimate and romantic form over slinky R&B pulses.

The visual for “Black Rain” is directed Sam Taylor-Johnson​ and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson from “Tenet.”

Tracklisting



01. Intro

02. Come in Closer

03. Beautiful

04. Safeword

05. Hold You Down

06. I Need a Lover

07. Helpless

08. Black Rain

09. Sweetest Revenge

10. My Heart Bleeds

11. Fire

12. Holy

13. Outro

Home LP is out on January 22 on Loma Vista Recordings. Meanwhile, you can stream “Beautiful” and “Black Rain” below, and pre-order the record here.