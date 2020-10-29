Rhye’s New Album is Centered on Consciousness-Raising Ambient Music
'Home' LP is out on January 22 on Loma Vista Recordings.
Rhye, the project of Los Angeles’ Michael Milosh, has announced his new album, Home, out on Loma Vista Recordings.
Written throughout 2019 and early 2020, Home was recorded at United Recording Studios, Revival at The Complex, as well as Milosh’s home studio. It’s mixed by Alan Moulder, who is known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, Interpol, and My Bloody Valentine.
The album follows 2018’s Blood, and is centered around the idea of home as the core of creativity and community. It’s familiar in its synthesis of propulsive beats, orchestral flourishes, piano ruminations, and sultry vocals, but “never have they sounded more cohesive or alive,” Milosh says.
Since the release of his 2013 debut, Woman, Milosh has mostly lived on the road, but some major life changes, including a new relationship with Genevieve Medow-Jenkins, made him yearn a more permanent space. The album is inspired by the Secular Sabbath events that Milosh and Medow-Jenkins have been producing, centered on consciousness-raising ambient music.
Alongside the announcement, Milosh has shared two singles: “Black Rain,” with its almost ballet-esque, Russian-sounding string arrangements; and “Helpless,” which relays love in its most intimate and romantic form over slinky R&B pulses.
The visual for “Black Rain” is directed Sam Taylor-Johnson and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson from “Tenet.”
Tracklisting
01. Intro
02. Come in Closer
03. Beautiful
04. Safeword
05. Hold You Down
06. I Need a Lover
07. Helpless
08. Black Rain
09. Sweetest Revenge
10. My Heart Bleeds
11. Fire
12. Holy
13. Outro
Home LP is out on January 22 on Loma Vista Recordings. Meanwhile, you can stream “Beautiful” and “Black Rain” below, and pre-order the record here.