Rian Treanor Juxtaposes the Sweaty Energy of Tanzanian Singeli with Slick Bass on New Album

The nine-track release is Treanor’s second full-length effort, following 2019’s ATAXIA. The UK producer made it after spending time in Uganda with the Nyege Nyege collective. We’re told that at its core is a juxtaposition of the enigmatic, sweaty energies of Tanzanian singeli and Chicago footwork with slick bass.
Opening track “Hypnic Jerks,” streaming below, is the perfect example of this, with crinkled percussive loops cut through by machine-gun kicks and acidic wobbles.
“It’s using all those formulaic dance structures but just slightly mangled or messed up,” Treanor says. “I’m still focused on making dance music for clubs, but how far can you push that before it’s just no.”
In 2018, Treanor, from Rotherham, United Kingdom, put out Contrapositionon Warp’s Arcola, before signing to Planet Mu. His sound practice re-imagines the intersection of club culture, experimental art, and computer music. For more information on Treanor, check out his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Hypnic Jerks 02. Vacuum Angle 03. Mirror Instant 04. Metrogazer 05. Closed Curve 06. Opponent Process 07. Debouncing 08. Metaplasm 09. Orders From The Pausing
File Under UK Metaplasm LP is out on October 2. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Hypnic Jerks” below.
