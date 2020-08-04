Rian Treanor Juxtaposes the Sweaty Energy of Tanzanian Singeli with Slick Bass on New Album 'File Under UK Metaplasm' LP is out on October 2.

Rian Treanor will return to Planet Mu for File Under UK Metaplasm, his new album.

The nine-track release is Treanor’s second full-length effort, following 2019’s ATAXIA. The UK producer made it after spending time in Uganda with the Nyege Nyege collective. We’re told that at its core is a juxtaposition of the enigmatic, sweaty energies of Tanzanian singeli and Chicago footwork with slick bass.

Opening track “Hypnic Jerks,” streaming below, is the perfect example of this, with crinkled percussive loops cut through by machine-gun kicks and acidic wobbles.

“It’s using all those formulaic dance structures but just slightly mangled or messed up,” Treanor says. “I’m still focused on making dance music for clubs, but how far can you push that before it’s just no.”

In 2018, Treanor, from Rotherham, United Kingdom, put out Contraposition on Warp’s Arcola, before signing to Planet Mu. His sound practice re-imagines the intersection of club culture, experimental art, and computer music. For more information on Treanor, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Hypnic Jerks

02. Vacuum Angle

03. Mirror Instant

04. Metrogazer

05. Closed Curve

06. Opponent Process

07. Debouncing

08. Metaplasm

09. Orders From The Pausing

File Under UK Metaplasm LP is out on October 2. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Hypnic Jerks” below.

