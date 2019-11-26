Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer Unveil New Vilod Album 'The Clouds Know' LP is out now on Mana.

Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer have released their second album as Vilod, titled The Clouds Know.

The Clouds Know follows the duo’s Safe In Harbour album, released on Perlon, and is their debut on Mana. Once again, it sees Villalobos and Loderbauer exploring abstract electronic music and free jazz. Across 11 tracks, they pull away the backbone inherent to the structure of dance music, refining a deft and subtle musical noir built on ambient cues, sparks and claps of electricity, brushed drums, black voids, and subterranean bass swoops.

“There’s a twinkle in the eye and moments of deadpan levity, but the overall mood here is sober and introspective,” the label explains. “Emotions run deep.”

Mana is a record label established in 2017 by Andrea Zarza, curator at the British Library Sound Archive, and Matthew Kent.

Tracklisting



01. Ohnesarg

02. Jazzversuch

03. Flump

04. Clop

05. Wassernova

06. Scheiss On Your Diamond

07. Schalen Geschmack

08. Rahmstar

09. Mosaic

10. Jungsstück

11. Pfaul

The Clouds Know LP is out now, with “Ohnesarg” streaming below and order here.