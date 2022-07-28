Rival Consoles’ New Album is Incoming 'Now Is' LP is scheduled for October 14 release.

Photo: Dan Medhurst

Ryan Lee West, better known as Rival Consoles, will release a new album on Erased Tapes.

Now Is marks a new chapter in the London artist’s ongoing quest for refinement and evolution. We’re told that it’s “more playful and melodic” than his previous albums.

Across 11 new tracks, West creates driving, experimental electronic music that makes synthesisers sound human. It’s an experimentation in minimalist songwriting, blending synthesisers with acoustic instruments.

“There are some pieces that are influenced quite strongly by the isolation and anxiety of these times,” West says. “There are also pieces which are more optimistic and vibrant, which I think is a consistent attitude of my records, as I want art to express many aspects of life.”

Last year, West released Overflow, which explored themes of the human and emotional consequences of life surrounded by advancing social media. His consistent desire is to create a more organic, living sound by forming pieces that capture a sense of songwriting behind the machines.

You can read more about West’s work in his XLR8R interview here.

Tracklisting



01. Beginnings

02. World Turns

03. Eventually

04. Frontiers

05. Vision of Self

06. Now Is

07. Echoes

08. Running

09. The Fade

10. A Warning

11. Quiet Home

Now Is LP is scheduled for October 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track below, and pre-order here.

