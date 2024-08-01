Robert Henke Reveals First Monolake Album Since 2020 'Studio' LP is scheduled for September 6 release.

Robert Henke, the artist better known as Monolake, will release a new album in September.

Studio is Henke’s first studio album as Monolake since 2020’s Archaeopteryx. It’s a “celebration of human-machine interaction,” were told, and an “all-killer-no-filler masterclass in the true potential of an electronic long-player.”

Across 11 new tracks, Henke reshapes deep abstract dance, sci-fi techno, Kraftwerk-ian melody, sleek IDM, and psych-kosmische into a “distinct, continuous composition.”

“The album’s intention is simple: presenting a beautiful personal musical journey.” Henke says.

It lands on Henke’s own his Imbalance Computer Music label.

Tracklisting

01. The Elders Disagree

02. Thru Stalactites

03. Signals

04. Cute Little Aliens

05. Intermezzo

06. Global Transport

07. Stasis Field

08. Prime Lundy

09. Red Alphonso

11. Eclipse

Studio LP is scheduled for September 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Global Transport” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://roberthenke.bandcamp.com/album/studio">Studio by Monolake</a>