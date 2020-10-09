Robert Hood Signs to Rekids for New Album
'Mirror Man' LP drops on November 20.
Detroit pioneer Robert Hood will join Rekids label with a 14-track album titled Mirror Man this November.
Mirror Man is Hood’s first album for Radio Slave‘s label, and it follows a busy few years making music and touring as Floorplan alongside Lyric, his daughter. We’re told that the record spans minimalist techno, downtempo, and house music, and that it showcases his innate knack for crafting paired back but intricate rhythms that deliver punch and soul.
A founding member of Underground Resistance with Mad Mike Banks and Jeff Mills, Hood is one of techno’s originators and his decorated career spans three decades. The American artist and his M-Plant label laid down the blueprint for minimal techno, and 1994s Minimal Nation on Axis was a definitive album that cemented Hood’s reputation as one of the greats to emerge from the Motor City. Since then, Hood has gone on to release on Tresor, Peacefrog, Music Man Records, Dekmantel, and more.
Tracklisting
01. Through A Looking Glass Darkly
02. Nothing Stops Detroit
03. Fear Not
04. Black Mirror
05. Falling Apart
06. Run Bobby, Run
07. Freeze
08. A System Of Mirrors
09. Face In The Water
10. A Shattered Image
11. Ignite A War
12. Prism
13. 7 Mile Dog
14. The Cure
Mirror Man LP drops on Rekids on November 20. Pre-order links and streams will be added in as they become available.