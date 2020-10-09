Robert Hood Signs to Rekids for New Album 'Mirror Man' LP drops on November 20.

Photo | Marie Staggat

Detroit pioneer Robert Hood will join Rekids label with a 14-track album titled Mirror Man this November.

Mirror Man is Hood’s first album for Radio Slave‘s label, and it follows a busy few years making music and touring as Floorplan alongside Lyric, his daughter. We’re told that the record spans minimalist techno, downtempo, and house music, and that it showcases his innate knack for crafting paired back but intricate rhythms that deliver punch and soul.

A founding member of Underground Resistance with Mad Mike Banks and Jeff Mills, Hood is one of techno’s originators and his decorated career spans three decades. The American artist and his M-Plant label laid down the blueprint for minimal techno, and 1994s Minimal Nation on Axis was a definitive album that cemented Hood’s reputation as one of the greats to emerge from the Motor City. Since then, Hood has gone on to release on Tresor, Peacefrog, Music Man Records, Dekmantel, and more.

Tracklisting



01. Through A Looking Glass Darkly

02. Nothing Stops Detroit

03. Fear Not

04. Black Mirror

05. Falling Apart

06. Run Bobby, Run

07. Freeze

08. A System Of Mirrors

09. Face In The Water

10. A Shattered Image

11. Ignite A War

12. Prism

13. 7 Mile Dog

14. The Cure



Mirror Man LP drops on Rekids on November 20. Pre-order links and streams will be added in as they become available.