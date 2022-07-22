Rochelle Jordan Delivers Remix Album Featuring Kaytranada, LSDXOXO, and More 'Play With The Changes' (Remixed) LP is scheduled for September 16 release.

Rochelle Jordan will release Play With The Changes (Remixed), a reimagination of her 2021 album, Play With The Changes.

Defying categorisation to create a project full of slinky, dancefloor burners that channel her UK roots, Play With the Changes is reminiscent of the Los Angeles-based artist’s childhood nights spent listening to her brother’s 2-step hymns from the other side of the wall. Sonically, it spanned sampledelic ’90s pop, vintage UK house, and garage.

Now, one year later, Jordan delivers a remix package featuring Kaytranada, &Me, Machinedrum, LSDXOXO, Soul Clap, and more.

To coincide with the announcement, Jordan has unveiled the packagae’s lead single, “Something” remixed by Byron The Aquarius, who flips the track into a twinkling four-to-the-floor groove, reiterating Jordan’s original thesis for Play With The Changes: “without experimentation, innovation is impossible.”

The album lands on TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Records.

TRACKLIST

01. Situation (&Me Remix)

02. Dancing Elephants (DJ Minx Remix)

03. Got Em (Sango Remix)

04. Count It (KLSH Remix)

05. All Along (Kaytranada Remix)

06. Nothing Left (Kingdom Remix)

07. Lay (Machinedrum Remix)

08. Love You Good (Remix) feat. LSDXOXO

09. Next 2 You (Sinistarr Remix)

10. Already (Things You Say Remix)

11. Broken Steel (Soul Clap Remix)

12. Something (Byron The Aquarius Remix)

Play With The Changes (Remixed) LP is scheduled for September 16 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Love You Good” (Remix) feat. LSDXOXO and “Something” (Byron The Aquarius Remix) in full via the player below. Pre-order is available here.

<a href="https://rochellejordan.bandcamp.com/album/play-with-the-changes-remixed">Play With The Changes Remixed by Rochelle Jordan</a>