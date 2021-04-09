Rochelle Jordan’s Left-Field R&B Next on TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Records 'Play With the Changes' LP is scheduled for April 30 release.

Rochelle Jordan will release Play With the Changes on TOKiMONSTA‘s Young Art.

Born in London to British-Jamaican parents, Jordan and her family relocated to the east-side of Toronto in the early ‘90s. Her father, a drummer, encouraged her love of art and instilled an appreciation for northern soul, Jamaican reggae, and dancehall. In the early years of the last decade, she forged a close musical kinship with KLSH, who discovered her through her YouTube uploads of classic ’90s R&B covers, and her first release, ROJO (2011), immediately became an important work in the realms of left-field R&B. Three years and several EPs later, she released 1021, her debut album.

Play With the Changes stems from a contemplative period marked by spiritual and artistic growth, and it follows collaborations with Jimmy Edgar, Machinedrum, Jacques Greene, and J-E-T-S. Machinedrum and Jimmy Edgar actually produced the record alongside KLSH, and the result is 12 “slinky, dancefloor-packing burners” that channel roots in the United Kingdom, we’re told. The Los Angeles label describes it as “relentlessly innovative, suffused with transcendent soul, replete with imagination and wild style.”

Ahead of the album, Jordan has shared “GOT EM,” “NEXT 2 YOU,” “ALL ALONG” and “SOMETHING,” all of which can be streamed via the Bandcamp player below.

Tracklisting



01. LOVE YOU GOOD

02. GOT EM

03. NEXT 2 YOU

04. ALL ALONG

05. BROKEN STEEL (Feat. FARRAH FAWX)

06. COUNT IT

07. ALREADY

08. NOTHING LEFT

09. LAY

10. SOMETHING

11. DANCING ELEPHANTS

12. SITUATION

Play With the Changes LP is scheduled for April 30 release, with a physical release following on May 28. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.

<a href="https://rochellejordan.bandcamp.com/album/play-with-the-changes">PLAY WITH THE CHANGES by Rochelle Jordan</a>