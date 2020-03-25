Roger and Brian Eno Release First Ever Collaborative Album, ‘Mixing Colours’ 'Mixing Colours' LP is available now via Deutsche Grammophon.

Roger and Brian Eno have joined forces to make their first ever duo album, Mixing Colours.

Mixing Colours explores the nature of sound, its colours and textures, and the subtle variety of moods they inspire. It evolved from individual pieces that Roger began recording in late 2005, and he began sending these to Brian as MIDI files, like aural snapshots of his work at the time. His older brother responded by manipulating their contents and matching mood to particular sounds. The exchange of ideas gradually gathered momentum until it developed into a full body of work.



“We weren’t directing this towards an end result—it was like a back-and-forth conversation we were having over a 15-year period,” recalls Roger. “The idea for a full album emerged as the number of pieces continued to increase. It’s something that neither of us could have arrived at alone.”



The titles of all but one of the album’s 18 tracks are associated with colours, from “Celeste” to “Desert Sand”, “Obsidian” to “Cerulean Blue,” and the music is augmented by an accompanying series of short films made by Brian Eno in partnership with long time collaborator Peter Chilvers. The first Mixing Colours video which was made for “Celeste” was released in February with further films for “Blonde” and “Slow Movement: Sand.”



Roger and Brian Eno first worked together in company with producer, musician, and songwriter Daniel Lanois on the soundtrack to Al Reinert’s documentary feature about NASA’s Apollo programme, “For All Mankind” (1983). The brothers have since worked in tandem on soundtracks to everything from David Lynch’s “Dune” (1984), Dario Argento’s “Opera” (1987) to Danny Boyle’s “Mr Wroe’s Virgins” (1993), which was nominated for that year’s BAFTAs.

Tracklisting



01. Spring Frost

02. Burnt Umber

03. Celeste

04. Wintergreen

05. Obsidian

06. Blonde

07. Dark Sienna

08. Verdigris (Album Focus Track)

09. Snow

10. Rose Quartz

11. Quicksilver

12. Ultramarine

13. Iris

14. Cinnabar

15. Desert Sand

16. Deep Saffron

17. Cerulean Blue

18. Slow Movement – Sand

Mixing Colours LP is available now on CD via Deutsche Grammophon, and you can order it here.