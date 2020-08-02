Róisín Murphy Announces Fifth Album, ‘Róisín Machine’
'Róisín Machine' LP is out on September 25.
Róisín Murphy will release Róisín Machine, her fifth album, next month.
Róisín Machine is Murphy’s first album project since 2015’s Mercury Prize-nominated Hairless Toys and 2016’s Take Her Up To Monto. It’s the culmination of a partnership with Crooked Man (a.k.a DJ Parrot), and it features previously released tracks like “Simulation” and “Murphy’s Law.” Although packed with “masterclass singles,” we’re told, the album is a “seamlessly edited listening experience,” designed to be listened to in “one uninterrupted sitting, from start to dazzling finish.”
Heading up the album announcement is “Something More.” The new single is written by New York’s Amy Douglas, whom Murphy met last year in London. Murphy asked her to write a song about never being full or satisfied, and she sent a “very basic but brilliant demo” soon after, just her singing and playing a piano, but this changed with the Crooked Man collaboration.
“Our first version was way more straight ahead pop, funky, very camp. It seemed right when we began before lockdown but as a new reality descended upon the world we got tired of its one and only dimension,” Murphy explains. “So when this slow-burn, deep, soulful, groove emerged out of the Crooked remixes, I decided to change tack. It seemed perfect, the perfect arrangement for the song and also perfect for the moment.”
Róisín Machine will be available in CD and vinyl formats—black gatefold vinyl and a special gatefold blue vinyl package including a signed zine—available only via Murphy’s official store.
Tracklisting
01. Simulation
02. Kingdom Of Ends
03. Something More
04. Shellfish Mademoiselle
05. Incapable
06. We Got Together
07. Murphy’s Law
08. Game Changer
09. Narcissus
10. Jealousy
Róisín Machine LP is out on September 25 on Skint / BMG. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and listen to “Something More” below.