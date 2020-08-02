Róisín Murphy Announces Fifth Album, ‘Róisín Machine’ 'Róisín Machine' LP is out on September 25.

Photo | Adrian Samson

Róisín Murphy will release Róisín Machine, her fifth album, next month.

Róisín Machine is Murphy’s first album project since 2015’s Mercury Prize-nominated Hairless Toys and 2016’s Take Her Up To Monto. It’s the culmination of a partnership with Crooked Man (a.k.a DJ Parrot), and it features previously released tracks like “Simulation” and “Murphy’s Law.” Although packed with “masterclass singles,” we’re told, the album is a “seamlessly edited listening experience,” designed to be listened to in “one uninterrupted sitting, from start to dazzling finish.”

Heading up the album announcement is “Something More.” The new single is written by New York’s Amy Douglas, whom Murphy met last year in London. Murphy asked her to write a song about never being full or satisfied, and she sent a “very basic but brilliant demo” soon after, just her singing and playing a piano, but this changed with the Crooked Man collaboration.

“Our first version was way more straight ahead pop, funky, very camp. It seemed right when we began before lockdown but as a new reality descended upon the world we got tired of its one and only dimension,” Murphy explains. “So when this slow-burn, deep, soulful, groove emerged out of the Crooked remixes, I decided to change tack. It seemed perfect, the perfect arrangement for the song and also perfect for the moment.”

Róisín Machine will be available in CD and vinyl formats—black gatefold vinyl and a special gatefold blue vinyl package including a signed zine—available only via Murphy’s official store.

Tracklisting



01. Simulation

02. Kingdom Of Ends

03. Something More

04. Shellfish Mademoiselle

05. Incapable

06. We Got Together

07. Murphy’s Law

08. Game Changer

09. Narcissus

10. Jealousy

Róisín Machine LP is out on September 25 on Skint / BMG.