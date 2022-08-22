Romare Launches Label with New Album 'Fantasy' LP is scheduled for November 4 release.

Romare, born Archie Fairhurst, will release Fantasy, a new album, in November.

Across 10 new tracks, Fantasy takes a more abstract approach to sampling than Fairhurst’s previous work, including 2020’s Home and 2015’s Projections, both on London label Ninja Tune. It brings his own instrumentation and vocals to the fore, while folding in elements from 1970s fantasy cinema into his distinctive strain of rhythmic, off-centre electronica.

“The samples come more from film on this record, and the influence of Medieval music can be heard in some of the songs,” Fairhurst tells XLR8R. “I enjoyed listening to the band Gryphon at one point while making the album and was inspired by the otherworldly instruments they used in their recordings. There is something spooky about combining film samples with sounds of popular instruments from the past.”

The original inspiration for Fantasy came from long country walks, and it’s dedicated to Fairhurst’s father. It will be available on his newly minted label, You See.

Tracklisting



01. Quiet Corners of My Mind

02. Priestess

03. Walking in the Rain

04. Dungeon

05. Seventh Seal

06. Arthur

07. Sunset

08. The Fool

09. Pot Of Gold

10. A Hold

Fantasy LP is scheduled for November 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Quiet Corners of My Mind” and “Walking in the Rain” in full below. Pre-order is available here.

<a href="https://romaremusic.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy">Fantasy by Romare</a>