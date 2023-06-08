Romy to Release Debut Album on Young 'Mid Air' LP is scheduled for September 8 release.

Romy, singer in The xx, will release her debut solo album via Young.

Mid Air is an album about celebration, sanctuary, and salvation on the dancefloor. It’s an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality. It’s also a “love letter” to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection.

Sonically, Mid Air is the “perfect encapsulation” of a sound Romy describes as “emotional music to dance to,” we’re told.

It’s a sound that distills Romy’s love of club classics and classic song writing and finding the sweet spot, like much of Romy’s favourite music, between euphoria, escapism, sadness and melancholy.

The album sees Romy working alongside producers Fred again.. and Stuart Price, as well as her bandmate Jamie xx on recent single “Enjoy Your Life.” The album also features “Strong,” which was previously shared.

To celebrate news of the album, Romy has released the Fred again..-produced “Loveher,” a pivotal track for Romy and acts as both the album opener and the first song to be written for the record.

Romy and Fred were first paired together to write songs for other people, but their fast friendship and musical connection proved to be a spark for something new. After writing “Loveher,” a declarative pop song about the intimacy of falling in love with a woman, “Fred asked me, who could this be for?” explains Romy, “and I tentatively said… ‘maybe me?.” This was the beginning of Mid Air.

Tracklisting



01. Loveher

02. Weightless

03. The Sea

04. One Last Try

05. DMC

06. Strong feat. Fred Again..

07. Twice

08. Did I

09. Mid Air feat. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

10. Enjoy Your Life

11. She’s on My Mind

Mid Air LP is scheduled for September 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Loveher” in full below and pre-order here.

Photo: Vic Lentaign