Romy to Release Debut Album on Young
'Mid Air' LP is scheduled for September 8 release.
Romy, singer in The xx, will release her debut solo album via Young.
Mid Air is an album about celebration, sanctuary, and salvation on the dancefloor. It’s an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality. It’s also a “love letter” to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection.
Sonically, Mid Air is the “perfect encapsulation” of a sound Romy describes as “emotional music to dance to,” we’re told.
It’s a sound that distills Romy’s love of club classics and classic song writing and finding the sweet spot, like much of Romy’s favourite music, between euphoria, escapism, sadness and melancholy.
The album sees Romy working alongside producers Fred again.. and Stuart Price, as well as her bandmate Jamie xx on recent single “Enjoy Your Life.” The album also features “Strong,” which was previously shared.
To celebrate news of the album, Romy has released the Fred again..-produced “Loveher,” a pivotal track for Romy and acts as both the album opener and the first song to be written for the record.
Romy and Fred were first paired together to write songs for other people, but their fast friendship and musical connection proved to be a spark for something new. After writing “Loveher,” a declarative pop song about the intimacy of falling in love with a woman, “Fred asked me, who could this be for?” explains Romy, “and I tentatively said… ‘maybe me?.” This was the beginning of Mid Air.
Tracklisting
01. Loveher
02. Weightless
03. The Sea
04. One Last Try
05. DMC
06. Strong feat. Fred Again..
07. Twice
08. Did I
09. Mid Air feat. Beverly Glenn-Copeland
10. Enjoy Your Life
11. She’s on My Mind
Mid Air LP is scheduled for September 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Loveher” in full below and pre-order here.
Photo: Vic Lentaign