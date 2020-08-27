Rose Bonica Shares Lyric Video for “I’m Sorry I Forgot What I Said” 'Tears for the Tea Maker' is available on September 18.

Rose Bonica has shared a lyric video for “I’m Sorry I Forgot What I Said,” available now.

“I’m Sorry I Forgot What I Said” forms part of Tears for the Tea Maker, Rose Bonica’s upcoming debut album. The album is a culmination of two years’ introspection, experiences, and music production.

With her raw and infectious releases, Bonica, real name Natalie-Rose Perel, has made a name for herself in the South African music world and now internationally. She’s launched Roses Are Red, one of the few female-owned labels in South Africa. Her previous work has come on Wet Dreams Recordings, in Johannesburg.

Tracklisting



01. Dear in the Headlights

02. I Have Nothing to Stress About

03. I’m Ready but They Don’t Want Me

04. Destitute

05. Don’t Tell Me How to Live My Life

06. Your Mother Never Taught You Manners

07. What Have You Done with My Ocean Eyes

08. Tears for the Tea Maker

09. I’m Sorry I Forgot What I Said 05:33 video

10. Deathface

11. Are My Cries Worth the Crystal

12. Don’t Always Have to Make Them Dance

13. Tropical Tears (Bonus Track)

In support of the album, you can stream “I’m Sorry I Forgot What I Said” below and pre-order it here ahead of its September 18 release.