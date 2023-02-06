Rose Unveils New EP and Album with a Studio Mix 'Tulip Space' EP is scheduled for February 10 release.

Rrose will release a new EP ahead of an album.

Tulip Space, which is the first solo release from Rrose (a.k.a. Seth Horvitz) since 2019’s Hymn to Moisture album, “combines dancefloor and experimental elements with a confounding cohesiveness,” we’re told.

The opening track clocks in at 133 BPM and is generated from a single distorted kick drum sculpted to form multiple layers of percussion. With the addition of a single hi-hat and snare drum, Rrose proceeds to melt the dancefloor.

The Bandcamp edition of this release contains two exclusive, alternative versions of “In Place of Matter.” It precedes a new album called Please Touch, with more information to come soon.

Alongside today’s announcement, Rrose has shared a studio mix that contains tracks from both releases. The mix started with an initial live take but it was combed over meticulously with automated filters and effects.

“There is rarely a point when only one track is playing,” Rrose says. “I always try to find mixes that feel like a new track emerges from the combination.” Here is an overview of the automation session.

Tracklisting



01. A Row of Cylinders

02. Squared

03. In Place of Matter

04. In Place of Mortar

05. In Place of Matter Half Life 68 (Bandcamp Exclusive)

06. In Place of Matter (Mixed Matter 136+102) (Bandcamp Exclusive)

Tulip Space EP is scheduled for February 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream a handful of the cuts below and pre-order here.

You can view a tracklisting for the mix here.

<a href="https://eaux.ro/album/tulip-space">Tulip Space by Rrose</a>