Rrose and Lucy Return as Lotus Eater 'Plasma' LP is scheduled for November 11.

Lotus Eater, the collaboration of Luca Mortellaro (a.k.a Lucy) and Seth Horvitz (a.k.a Rrose), will release a new album in November.

Plasma is the second album the pair have released. Over nine original tracks, the album “unfolds with exacting precision by exhibiting a point of focus and expanding on it,” we’re told. It uses a single, throbbing pulse to generate a constellation of sounds and rhythms that form around it “like a volcanic eruption in slow motion.”

Playing with our sense of time and weight, Plasma feels “simultaneously slow and urgent,” Stroboscopic Artefacts, the label says, while also “spacious and immense.”

Officially formed in 2017, Lotus Eater came to life through several collaborations over a number of years, and finally blossomed with the release of Desatura, a debut album that Lotus Eater toured live between 2018 and 2019. The project uses synthesised sound and feedback as fundamental sources to generate both textural and percussive elements, and a sense of tension and weight emerge from sources that cannot be easily pinpointed.

Tracklisting

01. Pendulum

02. Lost Conductor

03. Wishing Well

04. Tunnel

05. Intracluster

06. Stars

07. The End Of Words

08. Filament

09. Pray

Plasma LP is scheduled for November 11. Meanwhile, you can stream “Lost Conductor” in full below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://store.stroboscopicartefacts.com/album/plasma-2">Plasma by Lotus Eater (Lucy & Rrose)</a>