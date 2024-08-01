Rrose and Polygonia Collaborate on Mini-Album 'Dermatology' LP is scheduled for September 20 release.

Eaux will release a collaborative mini-album from Rrose and Polygonia, the music project of Lindsey Wang from Munich, Germany

The story behind the release starts in 2022, when Rrose reached out to Wang after noticing that her tracks were appearing in their sets more frequently than any other artist. Never before had Rrose proposed a collaboration with someone they hadn’t met before, but there was such an obvious connection in their approach to sound that it felt necessary.

As it turns out, Wang had only become interested in techno after hearing Rrose perform at a festival in 2018. It all made sense, and they began sharing sketches and unfinished ideas with each other, trading them back and forth until they reached completion.

Dermatology contains six tracks and over 40 minutes of techno that focuses squarely on the dancefloor while infusing it with the kinds of “psychoactive drones, intricate polyrhythms, and relentless modulations” that have come to define both of their approaches to sound.

While several of the tracks hover in a flexible tempo range between 125 and 130 bpm, “Stretcher” reaches up to 142, and the closing track “Vena Cava” trades the kick drums for spectrally processed percussion and diverging high-frequency pulses.

For more information on Rrose, check out their XLR8R podcast here—a masterful psychedelic techno trip.

Tracklisting



01. Ellipses

02. Stretcher

03. Inhaler

04. Haima

05. Diastole

06. Vena Cava

Dermatology is scheduled for September 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Haima” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://eaux.ro/album/dermatology">Dermatology by Rrose x Polygonia</a>