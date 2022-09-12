rRoxymore Next on Smalltown Supersound with Second Album 'Perpetual Now' LP is scheduled for November 4 release.

rRoxymore, the project of French-born, Berlin-based artist Hermione Frank, will release her new album on Smalltown Supersound.

On Perpetual Now, her second album, following 2019’s Face To Phase for Don’t Be Afraid, Frank again displays her propensity for pushing the sonic envelope, blurring the lines between the electronic and the organic. We’re told to expect a “daring, unconventional album” that’s testament to “one of electronic music’s most unique producers.”

Subverting the traditional album format, Perpetual Now is made up of four extended soundscapes, each taking the listener on a journey through tempo, texture, and emotional state.

Alongside the announcement, Frank has shared “Fragmented Dreams” which, with its pulsating rhythms and fractured melodies, sees the album fleetingly “burst into life.”

Armed with a penchant for experimentalism, Frank has spent the last decade expanding the boundaries of what constitutes club music. Across a steady stream of releases, she has shifted through hypnotic left-field techno, UK bass mutations, and genre-eschewing dub oddities. She emerged with 2012’s “Wheel of Fortune,” a 10-minute epic through Planningtorock‘s Human Level label.

Tracklisting

01. At the Crest

02. Sun in C

03. Fragmented Dreams

04. Water Stains

Perpetual Now LP is scheduled for November 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Fragmented Dreams” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://rroxymore.bandcamp.com/album/perpetual-now">Perpetual Now by rRoxymore</a>