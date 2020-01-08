RVNG Intl. Welcomes Latvian Composer Sign Libra for New Album 'Sea to Sea' LP will be released on February 14, 2020.

Photo | Kristine Madjare

RVNG Intl.‘s first release of the year comes from Sign Libra, an alias under which Latvian composer and artist Agata Melnikova delivers her mystical, musical musings.

Sea to Sea, Melnikova’s sophomore album, operates at the node between cerebral and celestial. It follows Closer to the Equator, Melnikova’s debut album, originally released on Sounds of the Dawn, and then Antinote, on which she composed for a contemporary ballet choreographed by Milana Komarova. The album introduced Melnikova’s penchant for impressionistic, pseudo-anthropological and intimately synthesized environmental visions.

For Sea to Sea, Melnikova surveys the “seas” of the moon’s surface, known collectively as Lunar Maria. These large, dark plains formed by volcanic eruptions were thought to be actual seas by early astronomers.

Each of the album’s nine songs is dedicated to a different liquid expanse, and Melnikova’s arrangements articulate themes of abundance and peace, curiosity, bliss, and mystery and mastery. Her voice appears throughout in repeated, mostly-wordless refrains, between which, we’re told, “a language forms and reminds us what we have learned, and what we have yet to learn, before echoing away into distant waters and galaxies.”

Sea to Sea will be released on February 14, 2020 as vinyl and digital editions. On behalf of Sign Libra, a portion of proceeds from this release will benefit Music Fund, an organization that gives young people living in conflict zones and/or poor regions the chance to practice music in suitable conditions. You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting



01. Sea of Fecundity

02. Sea of Islands

03. Sea of Waves

04. Sea of Serenity

05. Sea of Vapours

06. Sea of Nectar

07. Sea of Cleverness

08. Sea of Tranquility

09. Sea of Knowledge