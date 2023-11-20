Ryan Crosson’s New Album Has Been in the Works for 10 Years 'We Can Only Ever Be How We Are' LP is available now.

Ryan Crosson has released a new album as Ryan Crosson and The Ridgewood Vanguard on London label FRNTR.

We Can Only Ever Be How We Are sees Crosson continuing to explore and push boundaries through his experimental musical output. Across 10 tracks, he brings together an array of friends including Ryan Cavanagh, Violeta Vicci, Emil Abramyan, Yonatan Levi, Henrik Raabe, and Greg Paulus.

“This album has been a labour of love over the past ten years,” Crosson says. “It all began with the desire to move away from the dancefloor and the pressures of putting out EPs simply to keep up ‘in the game’ that is the current state of modern dance music.”

Crosson is known for being part of the Visionquest collective, which he co-founded alongside Seth Troxler, Lee Curtiss, and Shaun Reeves, and for pushing out a fusion of minimal techno, deep house, and experimental elements.

But over more recent years he has been delving into more alternative and experimental worlds. His 2012 album, DRM, featuring Cesar Merveille introduced us to his musical curiosity, and in 2021 he founded the ambient label NFI Recordings, releasing the Notes From Isolation series. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Radio Transistor

02. Izmir

03. Carter’s Jam

04. Night Train

05. Vocal Boy

06. Overholt

07. Mekub

08. Soul Starvation

09. Carys Rose

10. Boomba

We Can Only Ever Be How We Are LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://frntr.bandcamp.com/album/we-can-only-ever-be-how-we-are">We Can Only Ever Be How We Are by Ryan Crosson and The Ridgewood Vanguard</a>