S Ruston Next on Lisbon’s Suspension Label

S Ruston is up next on Lisbon’s Suspension label with Narcosexual, out February 25.

S Ruston is the alias of Berlin’s Sophie Ruston, and this is her first full release after a couple of single track contributions.

Narcosexual is a celebration of breaks and high-rave pounding energy. It’s inspired by Ruston’s active role in Berlin’s sex-positive party scene, and aims to invoke the same collective euphoria superimposed with contrasting feelings of shame, stigma, fear, and prohibition.

For the video, streaming below, Ruston borrows screen-caps from Grindr and worked with the image-coding artist Olivia Jack. On remix duties is Isabassi, who slows the lead track down and fills it with glitches and weeping beats.

Suspension is an artist platform and label headed up by marum and BLEID, whom we featured on XLR8R recently. The collective’s activities intersect through music production and DJing, all while aiming to suspend genres and the status quo.

Tracklisting



A1. Narcosexual

A2. Narcosexual (Isabassi remix)

B1. Merciless Eternal Hum

Narcosexual EP is out February 25 digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “Narcosexual” below, and pre-order here.