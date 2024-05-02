Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes Release New Album
'The Doober' LP is available now.
Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes have released a new album on Leaving Records.
The Doober is the pair’s third saxophone and bass guitar album, following Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar (2018) and Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar More Songs (2021). This time Gendel is on on C-Melody saxophone with Wilkes on the Fender Precision Bass.
Tracklisting
01. CIRCLE
02. GBTC
03. RUGGED ROAD
04. BEN HUR
05. TOMBO
06. THE CIRCLE GAME
07. THE EDGE
08. BOA 2
09. TOMORROW NEVER DIES
10. SWEET FIRE
11. MILTON SUITE
The Doober LP is available now. You can stream it in full via the player below and order it here.
Photo: Marcella Cytrynowicz