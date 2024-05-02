Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes Release New Album 'The Doober' LP is available now.

Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes have released a new album on Leaving Records.

The Doober is the pair’s third saxophone and bass guitar album, following Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar (2018) and Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar More Songs (2021). This time Gendel is on on C-Melody saxophone with Wilkes on the Fender Precision Bass.

Tracklisting



01. CIRCLE

02. GBTC

03. RUGGED ROAD

04. BEN HUR

05. TOMBO

06. THE CIRCLE GAME

07. THE EDGE

08. BOA 2

09. TOMORROW NEVER DIES

10. SWEET FIRE

11. MILTON SUITE

The Doober LP is available now. You can stream it in full via the player below and order it here.

<a href="https://samgendelsamwilkes.bandcamp.com/album/the-doober">The Doober by Sam Gendel & Sam Wilkes</a>

Photo: Marcella Cytrynowicz