Sam Morton Releases Debut Album on XL Recordings 'Daffodils & Dirt' LP is available now.

Sam Morton, the musical duo of singer, songwriter, and Oscar-nominated actor Samantha Morton and music producer and co-songwriter Richard Russell—the boss of XL Recordings—have released their debut album.

Over 12 tracks, Daffodils & Dirt builds a “deeply personal musical world,” with Russell’s soundscapes providing a rich foundation for Morton’s ethereal vocals. It features Alabaster DePlume, Laura Groves, and Jack Peñate.

Last year, the pair released limited edition vinyl-only singles Hunger Hill Road / Ghosts Are Dancing and Supplication / Headbouncing.

Tracklisting



01. Highwood House

02. Hungerhill Road

03. Purple Yellow

04. The Little White Cloud That Cried

05. Kaleidoscope

06. Cry Without End feat. Alabaster DePlume

07. Broxtowe Girl feat. Ali Campbell & Alabaster DePlume

08. Let’s Walk In The Night feat. Alabaster DePlume

09. Greenstone

10. Double Dip Neon

11. The Shadow

12. Loved By God feat. Alabaster DePlume

Daffodils & Dirt LP is available now. You can stream it in full via the player below.

<a href="https://sammorton.bandcamp.com/album/daffodils-dirt">Daffodils & Dirt by SAM MORTON</a>

Photo: Anton Corbijn