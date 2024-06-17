Sam Morton Releases Debut Album on XL Recordings
'Daffodils & Dirt' LP is available now.
Sam Morton, the musical duo of singer, songwriter, and Oscar-nominated actor Samantha Morton and music producer and co-songwriter Richard Russell—the boss of XL Recordings—have released their debut album.
Over 12 tracks, Daffodils & Dirt builds a “deeply personal musical world,” with Russell’s soundscapes providing a rich foundation for Morton’s ethereal vocals. It features Alabaster DePlume, Laura Groves, and Jack Peñate.
Last year, the pair released limited edition vinyl-only singles Hunger Hill Road / Ghosts Are Dancing and Supplication / Headbouncing.
Tracklisting
01. Highwood House
02. Hungerhill Road
03. Purple Yellow
04. The Little White Cloud That Cried
05. Kaleidoscope
06. Cry Without End feat. Alabaster DePlume
07. Broxtowe Girl feat. Ali Campbell & Alabaster DePlume
08. Let’s Walk In The Night feat. Alabaster DePlume
09. Greenstone
10. Double Dip Neon
11. The Shadow
12. Loved By God feat. Alabaster DePlume
Daffodils & Dirt LP is available now. You can stream it in full via the player below.
Photo: Anton Corbijn