Sampa The Great Delivers ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ from Zambia; Watch Now It includes live versions of "Rhymes To The East," "Mwana," and "Freedom."

Photo: Isaac Tuba

Sampa The Great has delivered a new performance for NPRs Tiny Desk Concert series. Filmed live in Lusaka, Zambia, it features live versions of “Rhymes To The East,” “Mwana,” and “Freedom,” before concluding with a triumphant rendition of “Final Form.”

“I’m so happy I got to perform my first NPR Tiny Desk at home (literally) in Zambia,” Sampa The Great, real name Sampa Tembo, says. “I got to share my experience with musicians I respect and we got to share who we are and where we’re from with so much excitement.”

The performance was presented as part of NPR‘s month-long celebration of “Black History Month,” which features performances from artists from across the worlds of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and beyond including Wizkid, Bartees Strange, Wynton Marsalis, Immanuel Wilkins, Melanie Charles, Meshell Ndegeocello, Giveon, KeiyaA, and Kirk Franklin.

Sampa The Great’s Tiny Desk performance is the latest highlight in what has been an successful 18-months for the young artist. She released her debut album, The Return, on Ninja Tune at the end of 2019.

You can watch Sampa The Great’s performance below, and catch up with previous performances from Little Dragon, Thundercat, Jordan Rakei, and many more here.