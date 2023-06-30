Sampha Announces New Album with New Single 'Spirit 2.0' is available now

Sampha has returned with a new single, Spirit 2.0.

Released today via Young, “Spirit 2.0” is Sampha’s first solo music in over six years, following his 2017 debut album, Process. Since then, he has contributed to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morales & The Big Steppers (on “Father Time”) and Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean (on “Sampha’s Plea”).

“Spirit 2.0” is the first song to be released from a new album. It features musical contributions from Yussef Dayes, El Guincho, and Owen Pallet alongside vocals from Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi.

“It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help—that requires real strength,” Sampha, real name Sampha Lahai Sisay, says.

If Process was an artist figuring out his own place in the world, we’re told, Sampha’s latest music “opens to new life and lives in awe of what’s beyond.”

Tracklisting



01. Spirit 2.0

Spirit 2.0 is available now, with a stream below.

Photo: Jesse Crankston