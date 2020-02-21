San Francisco’s Spring Theory Announces New Album from Bryce Hackford 'Safe (Exists)' LP is out April 9.

Bryce Hackford will release his third album, Safe (Exits), through San Francisco label Spring Theory in April.

The New York musician recorded the album during a week-long migration to Margate’s PRAH Foundation. Armed with several rhythm and keyboard parts, he invited musicians from various backgrounds to come to improvise on the tracks, with little guidance from himself, and not knowing quite where the results would end up. Mixing and arranging the tracks later revealed what he describes as “unique wizardry” to the collaborations, and these became the album.

Across eight tracks, Hackford’s sparse but detailed rhythms bring their own energy that each musician taps into, and the results are said to be far more powerful than either could conjure up alone.

The featured musicians include: Kiki Kudo, Brian Close and Justin Tripp (Georgia), Gabi AsFOUR (ThreeAsFour), Matt Evans, David Lackner (Blue Jazz TV, Galtta), Adrian Knight (Blue Jazz TV), Frank Lyon (Ouecha, Pearl Necklace), Bernardo Vasquez (Different Fountains), Camilla Padgitt-Coles (Future Shuttle, Perfect Wave), and Viktor Timofeev.

Tracklisting



01. Einmal

02. Fetish Present

03. Zajal

04. Holy Mountains

05. Deep Voices

06. After Sun

07. Coast (Maybe)

08. Harbor

Safe (Exists) LP is out April 9, with clips streaming below. Meanwhile, pre-order is available here.