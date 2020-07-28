San Francisco’s Vestals Unveils Second Album, ‘Holy Origin,’ on Evan Caminiti’s Dust Editions 'Holy Origin' LP is out on vinyl and digitally on August 28.

Lisa McGee will release Holy Origin, her new album as Vestals, next month on Evan Caminiti’s Dust Editions.

McGee, from San Francisco, is known as a member of the dream-drone duo Higuma with Evan Caminiti, and she’s made vocal contributions to albums by Jefre Cantu Ledesma and Sarah Davachi. Her debut solo album, Forever Falling Toward the Sky, came out on Root Strata in 2012.

Since Forever Falling Toward the Sky, McGee has evolved her sound and process, placing a new emphasis on electronic processing. On her new album, her songcraft is built on the foundations of atmosphere and experimentation that have defined her collaborative outings, but here she has meticulously built up her arrangements into a fully fleshed out vision of luminous dub-informed avant dream-pop.

Fusing memoir with contemplative inquiry, McGee “traces the blurred boundaries between the self, the other, and the world, capturing various states of desire, ambivalence, and surrender,” we’re told. Each track is a “meditation on the tension between opposing forces: the ideal and the real, the essential and the cultivated, the erotic and the ascetic.”

Tracklisting



01. Citruscine

02. Pale Lips

03. True Lies

04. Something Human

05. Morning Prayer

06. A Permanent Illusion

07. Sleep or Dream

Holy Origin LP is out on vinyl and digitally on August 28. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “True Lies” below.

<a href="http://vestals.bandcamp.com/album/holy-origin">Holy Origin by Vestals</a>