Sandunes Shares New Track from Collaboration with London Drummer Richard Spaven 'Spaven x Sandunes' EP will be released on September 11.

Sanaya Ardeshir (a.k.a Sandunes) and Richard Spaven have shared “Evelyn,” taken from their upcoming Spaven x Sandunes EP.

Available via !K7 Records, Spaven x Sandunes is a collaboration of musical worlds, where Ardeshir, from Bombay, India, meets London drummer Richard Spaven, renowned for his work with Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder, Ninja Tune’s Jordan Rakei, and Goldie.

Ardeshir first met Spaven at an early morning soundcheck in a festival field in Pune. When she returned to India in February 2019, the pair’s shared inspirations spawned an intense week of recording sessions, which they followed with months of long-distance file sharing.

“Evelyn” was one of the first tunes they worked on remotely, sharing files before they’d even met in person.

“What I’ve loved about working with Richard is watching his deep commitment to the integrity of an idea,” says Ardeshir. “A lot of the initial themes were built around the idea of sharing a stage and including the audience in our collaboration. Eventually, however, the music we were building revealed a sound-map of sorts between our worlds of influence, inspired from the neighbourhoods where the music was started and finished.”

After months of back-and-forth, the record was completed over four days in Bristol, United Kingdom. The resulting work sees a mix of forward-thinking drum language and intricate synth-work weave together in a moody, free-flowing sonic tapestry that feels airy, fresh, and intoxicating.

Tracklisting

01. In Readiness

02. Tree of Life

03. Evelyn

04. Can’t Say That To You

05. Little Ships

06. Sustain

07. 1759 (Outro)

Spaven x Sandunes EP will be released on September 11. Meanwhile, you can stream “Evelyn” and “Tree of Life” in full below and pre-order the record here.

<a href="http://sandunes.bandcamp.com/album/spaven-x-sandunes">Spaven x Sandunes by Richard Spaven, Sandunes</a>