Saoirse is Back with a Three-Track EP 'Two Bruised Egos' EP is scheduled for May 6 release.

Saoirse will put out her second EP on her own TrUst Recordings.

Two Bruised Egos is the first release that Saoirse, real name Saoirse Ryan, has shared since her debut, 2021’s Trust. As always, there’s a sense of fun and playfulness to the productions, and all three tracks are “primed and ready for those big dancefloor moments,” we’re told, from the euphoria of “Gentle Romance” and vibrancy of “Can’t We Just Have Fun,” to the “bouncy, mind-melting anthem” that is “Chubby.”

The release follows the debut edition of Body Movements, a celebration of queer bodies in electronic music where Saoirse is the co-founder and musical director. She’s also recently completed her month-long Phonox residency, which featured guest appearances from Peach and Andrew James Gustav, and her debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

TrUst Recordings, launched in 2021, is about being able to “trust in one’s own ability.” It’s a platform for “music made for dancefloors,” coming from Saoirse, her friends, and her most loved producers, either solo or as collaborators.

Tracklisting



01. Gentle Romance

02. Can’t we just have fun

03. Chubby

Two Bruised Egos EP is scheduled for May 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the release in full below and pre-order here.

