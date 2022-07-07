Sarah Davachi to Release New Album, ‘Two Sisters’ 'Two Sisters' LP is scheduled for September release.

Los Angeles experimental artist Sarah Davachi will release a new album in September.

Two Sisters is a collection of nine extended compositions that abide by the same harmonic language that has occupied Davachi’s solo and chamber writing for the past several years.

Perceptions of suspension and resolution are in some cases severely extended over a long period of time and in other cases are made to be circular, so as to undo the more typical sensations of sonic progression and pacing. The album combines rare acoustic instruments, such as an Italian tracker organ from 1742 and the third largest carillon in the world, with sin tones and electronic drones.

Conceptually, there is a loose thread that runs through each composition, in that they’re influenced by the perpetual balance of restraint as delight and necessity.

As a composer of electroacoustic music, Davachi’s work is concerned with the close intricacies of intimate aural space, utilizing extended durations and simple harmonic structures that emphasize subtle variations in texture. You can read more about her in her XLR8R Influences podcast here.

Two Sisters follows Davachi’s 2021 album, Antiphonals, also released on Late Music.

Tracklist:

01. Hall of Mirrors

02. Alas, Departing

03. Vanity of Ages

04. Icon Studies I

05. Harmonies in Bronze

06. Harmonies in Green

07. Icon Studies II

08. En Bas Tu Vois

09. O World and the Clear Song

Two Sisters LP is scheduled for September release. Meanwhile, you can stream “En Bas Tu Vois” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://sarahdavachi.bandcamp.com/album/two-sisters">Two Sisters by Sarah Davachi</a>