Satoshi Tomiie Unveils New Album 'Magic Hour' LP is scheduled for November 22 release.

Satoshi Tomiie will release a new solo album.

Over the past three years, Tomiie has dedicated himself to creating the music on Magic

Hour, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources. It’s his first solo album under his birth name in eight years.

Tomiie’s previous release as Sato, Blue, Black and Grey on Chapelle XIV Music in 2022, showcased his dub and ambient influenced interpretations. Magic Hour builds on the foundation of that release, we’re told, “further solidifying his unique and ever-evolving artistic direction.”

Tomiie has released music on several notable record labels, including Kaoz Theory, No19, Holic, Yoyaku and his own Abstract Architecture, which is where this album lands.

Tracklisting

01. You Are Here

02. No1

03. Magic Hour

04. Blast

05. A52

06. Phase Space

07. Meditation in an Emergency

08. Fast

Magic Hour LP is scheduled for November 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.