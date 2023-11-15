Satoshi Tomiie Unveils New Album
'Magic Hour' LP is scheduled for November 22 release.
Satoshi Tomiie will release a new solo album.
Over the past three years, Tomiie has dedicated himself to creating the music on Magic
Hour, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources. It’s his first solo album under his birth name in eight years.
Tomiie’s previous release as Sato, Blue, Black and Grey on Chapelle XIV Music in 2022, showcased his dub and ambient influenced interpretations. Magic Hour builds on the foundation of that release, we’re told, “further solidifying his unique and ever-evolving artistic direction.”
Tomiie has released music on several notable record labels, including Kaoz Theory, No19, Holic, Yoyaku and his own Abstract Architecture, which is where this album lands.
Tracklisting
01. You Are Here
02. No1
03. Magic Hour
04. Blast
05. A52
06. Phase Space
07. Meditation in an Emergency
08. Fast
Magic Hour LP is scheduled for November 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.