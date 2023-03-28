Scotch Rolex and Shackleton Reveal Collaborative Album 'Death by Tickling' LP is scheduled for March 31 release.

Scotch Rolex (a.k.a Shigeru Ishihara) and Shackleton (together known as Scotch Egg) will release a collaborative album on Silver Triplet, a new label.

Death by Tickling is filled with wild and unpredictable changes, we’re told, “incorporating odd time signatures, cosmic synth freak outs, and dubbed-out space vibrations.” At times the album “lulls the listener into a zoned-out trance, whilst at other times it startles with its ferocity.”

Across all 10 tracks, both artists’ sonic signatures can be recognised. Scotch Rolex is best known for his work with Kampala-based artists MC Yallah and DUMA’s Lord Spikeheart. He has released on Nyege Nyege’s Hakuna Kulala label, drawing on dancehall, trap, Japanese traditional music, gabber, grindcore, gqom, and kuduro. The same energy “permeates this new release but with new elements of shamanism and deconstructed rhythms,” we’re told.

Meanwhile, the founder of Skull Disco, Shackleton, has been carving out his brand of esoteric ritual trance music for the best part of two decades on labels such as Honest Jon’s and Perlon. This record is his first since 2022’s The Majestic Yes, which included a collaboration with Mark Ernestus. It sees him taking Rolex’s raw beats and “exploding them into outer space.”

The artwork is courtesy of Zeke Clough.

Tracklisting



01. The Blue Sun

02. Asterids (Enter Life)

03. Five Butterflies

04. Deliver the Soul

05. Final Spasm

06. Love Songs

07. Opium Vibration

08. Shattered

09. Serotonin

10. The Eleventh Voyage

Death by Tickling LP is scheduled for March 31 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Opium Vibration” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

