Scuba Announces ‘Diivorce,’ a Collaboration with London Vocalist DOMiNii 'Diivorce' LP is scheduled for July 16 release.

Scuba has launched a new project with London vocalist DOMiNii, debuting with Diivorce on Hotflush.

Scuba, real name Paul Rose, has long been exploring cross-genre sounds, skilfully blending disparate elements and respectfully mining nostalgia to create cool moods and moments of pure escapism. Diivorce is the product of his first collaboration with DOMiNii, who takes influence from the likes of Talking Heads, Wang Chung, David Newman, Arthur Russell, and The Blue Nile. He appeared uncredited with backing vocals on Scuba’s “Forgive Me,” which initially came out last summer, but Diivorce marks his first official release.

Ahead of the full release, Rose has shared “Womb,” with its mid-tempo disco strut that combines dry, ’80s drum sounds and house piano with a winding guitar solo. There’s also “Forgive Me,” which slots seamlessly into the seven-track work, and “Tango” a glistening instrumental, driven by a chugging bassline and an epic guitar line.



Tracklisting



01. Touch

02. Womb

03. Out

04. Forgive Me

05. Fish

06. Tango

07. Tips

Diivorce LP is scheduled for July 16 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Womb,” “Forgive Me,” and “Tango” in full below, with pre-order available here.

<a href="https://dominii.bandcamp.com/album/diivorce">Diivorce by Scuba + DOMiNii</a>

