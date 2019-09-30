Semantica Welcomes Desroi for Album Debut 'Floating In Empty' is out in early November.

Desroi will deliver his debut album on Semantica in November.

Desroi, real name Frederic Lindemann, one of Germany’s rising DJ-producers, gained widespread attention after his Dwell in Motion EP on Avian in 2018. He studied Composition at Folkwang University of Arts, parallel to his already ongoing career as a DJ, producer and label owner, before graduating in 2018.

Through his music, Lindemann aims to explore the bridges between contemporary music and techno. He explains that he is less interested in arrangement, melodies and harmony, and more focused on textures, rhythms, and new sounds. His music is entrancing and layered, but holds no unnecessary clutter.

Floating In Empty is Lindemann’s first full-blown eight-tracker, providing “44 minutes of new and unheard sounds,” the label explains. The album travels through multi-faceted textures and experimental techno sonics, “weaving through pleasing textures and subtle rhythmic anomalies, to arrive at a sweet-spot between dancefloor potency and the more cerebral posits of the techno genre.”

Semantica is the Madrid-based label of Svreca, founded in 2006.

Tracklisting

A1. From Afar

A2. As You Desire Me

B1. Floating In Empty

B2. Beyond Appearance

C1. Blindfold

C2. Harm Done

D1. Disentangled

D2. When All Is Said And Done

Floating In Empty is out in early November. Clips will be added in when they’re available, as will the artwork.