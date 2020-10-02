Semibreve’s First Digital Edition Will Feature Laurel Halo, Nik Void, Oliver Coates, and More A hybridized version of the festival will go down on October 24.

Portugal’s Semibreve Festival will celebrate its 10th edition this month with a hybridized version of the festival, taking place at the 17th-century Monastery of São Martinho de Tibães and online via the festival’s website.

The re-imagined 2020 program will feature commissioned sound works by Jim O’Rourke, Tyondai Braxton, Beatriz Ferreyra, and Ana da Silva and Kara-Lis Coverdale, as well as pre-recorded performances by Laurel Halo, Gustavo Costa, and Klara Lewis and Oliver Coates. Laurel Halo, Klara Lewis, Nik Void, Oliver Coates, and Pedro Maia are all featured artists in residence.

The program will also include roundtables aimed at discussing music and sound art with David Toop, José Moura (Príncipe Discos/Holuzam), Nkisi (Axis Arkestra/ex-NON Worldwide), Nik Void, and Alain Mongeau (MUTEK).

Both the online and local program at the monastery are free of charge, although entry to the monastery will be subject to a €4 fee, which will go directly to support the renewal and maintenance of the building.

You can head to the Semibreve website for the full program details.