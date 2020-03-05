Sepehr Pays Homage to 1970s Iran on Dark Entries Album 'Shaytoon' LP is out April 10 on Dark Entries.

Sepehr will release Shaytoon, his debut album, via Dark Entires.

Drenched in nostalgia from his upbringing, Shaytoon pays homage to 1970s Iranian albums that were on rotation throughout Sephehr’s youth. We can expect eight tracks of twisted acid, left-of center electro, sludgy psychedelia, and “things-you-can-maybe-call-techno,” the San Francisco label explains. Fans of Sepehr will note a slung, cerebral approach.

The artwork is a tribute to ‘70s Iranian pop and funk albums with bold Farsi calligraphy and portraits by Sahra Jajarmikhayat. All songs have been mastered by George Horn at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, California.

Sephehr, real name Sepehr Alimagham, cites early influences like Boards of Canada, Aphex Twin, and post-hardcore bands for kick-starting his affinity for off-kilter electronic music. In 2017, he released his first EP on Black Catalogue. He’s since released music on Squirrels On Film, Acid Camp, Legwork, EON, and the Body Mechanics EP for Dark Entries in 2018.

Tracklisting



01. Zendegi (Intro)

02. Contamination

03. Hallucination Express

04. Coup D’etat

05. Consortium

06. Magma

07. Neophyte Delight

08. Rooz-e Marg (Outro) feat. Sahra

Shaytoon LP is out April 10 on vinyl and digitally via Dark Entries. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.