Sepehr to Release New Album 'Pomegranate Skies' LP is scheduled for October release.

Sepehr, real name Sepehr Alimagham, will release a new album on Garmo, a sub-label of Canada’s NAFF.

Pomegranate Skies explores sonic themes of heaven and hell, dualities, split identities, and chaos.

The music is a reflection of “the ever-constant existential chaos in his mind,” we’re told, reflecting a musical journey through all the different influences and inspirations of genres and electronic music eras throughout Alimagham’s life but also a nod to the “amorphous weight of divine weirdness” that inspires his music.

Sepehr is an Iranian-American DJ-producer based in New York City. In 2020, he released Shaytoon, an album of left-of-center electro and sludgy psychedelia on Dark Entries. For more information on him and his work, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Pomegranate Skies

02. Fall From Grace

03. Styx River

04. At The Gates of Heaven

05. Blood Red Sun

06. Shimmering Waves

07. Isfahan Sinistra

08. Til Death Do Us Apart

09. Concrete Labyrinth

10. Diazepam

11. Samsara (Mortality Mix)

Pomegranate Skies LP is scheduled for October release. Meanwhile you can stream “Fall From Grace” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://sepehr.bandcamp.com/album/pomegranate-skies">Pomegranate Skies by Sepehr</a>