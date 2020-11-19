Sepehr’s New Label Represents the Physical and Psychedelic Side of the Iranian Underground 'Crown Jewel' EP is scheduled for December 11 release.

Sepehr will launch his own label, Shaytoon, with a new EP.

The son of Persian immigrants, Sepehr, real name Sepehr Alimagham, discovered electronic music through psychedelic trance and hard house, but he developed his palette through high school when he’d travel to Berkeley and sneak into local club nights. He later became a regular at Compound, a San Francisco event that took him deep into the city’s historic music scene, driving him to relocate up the coast several years later. His debut album came out on Dark Entries in April, and he’s since moved to New York.

Shaytoon, Farsi for “Little Devil,” is Alimagham’s love letter to Iranian-American identity—a country and culture that is “far from the devil the western media portrays it to be,” he says. “A country that, had it not fallen prey to global political strategic oppression, would surely surpass most other countries in its creation and innovation of art in our world today.”

The music that the label represents is the physical and psychedelic side of the Iranian underground and beyond. We can expect potent music that takes all forms of electronica, whether it’s heady technoid hybrids, house music for dilated pupils, melted film scores, or Iranian electro-punk.

Expect an “ode to the fun and hallucinatory side of dance music from days gone by,” we’re told. “Dynamic and beautiful music from artists whose double identities define who they are.”

Crown Jewel, Shaytoon’s inaugural release, should be listened to “while hitchhiking across the country with only a bottle of wine in a knapsack, dreaming of dancing to the drum,” we’re told. “Do not go gently.”

For more information on Sepehr, check out his XLR8R podcast, which includes some of the album tracks.

Tracklisting



A1. Cloak Of Flames

A2. Crown Jewel

B1. Head To The Sky

B2. Night Is Young

B3. Riposte

Crown Jewel EP is scheduled for December 11 release. We’ll add public streams as they become available.