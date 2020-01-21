Session Victim Sign to Night Time Stories for Fourth Album 'Needledrop' LP is out March 6 via Night Time Stories.

Photo | Micki Rosi Richter

Session Victim have unveiled their forthcoming 11-track album, Needledrop, out March 6 on Night Time Stories, the London-based sister label to LateNightTales.

Needledrop is the German duo’s fourth studio album, following three outings on Delusions Of Grandeur, and marks a notable move towards the downtempo dynamic of artists like Nightmares on Wax, DJ Shadow, and Portishead, all of whom “have all played a strong influence in Session Victim’s variety of output over the last decade,” we’re told.

Accompanying the album announcement is the video for “Made Me Fly,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Beth Hirsch, known for her work with French duo Air on their 1998 album, Moon Safari. The music video was created by animator Mike Scott and tells a computer game love story visually inspired by ’80s and ’90s point and click adventure games.

Tracklisting



01. Bad Weather Mates

02. The Pain

03. Made Me Fly With Beth Hirsch

04. Jazzbeat 7

05. No Sky, Blue Sound

05. Waller and Pierce

06. Needledrop

07. Isle of Taste

08. Cold Chills

09. Still High

10. Glimmer

Needledrop LP is out March 6 via Night Time Stories.