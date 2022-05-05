Setaoc Mass’ Debut Album is Incoming 'Horror Vacui' LP is scheduled for May 23 release on SK_eleven.

Samuel Coates, better known as Setaoc Mass, will release his debut album later this month.

On Horror Vacui, the Manchester-born, Berlin-based DJ-producer crystallises the expansive, left-field vision that’s been brewing in his techno-focused discography. But now, downtempo, drum & bass, and electro-influenced soundscapes come through strong.

We’re also told that the album transcends dance music with “rhythmic and tonal adventure.”

While the urgency of Coates’ techno records remains, his sound is now “suspended in an unbound space that switches between unpredictable body music and eyes closed moments of escape.” We can expect timeless melodies that recall the golden era of UK electronica, while ultra-modern production drives the record’s microscopic details home.

Coates has been mixing records since the age of 16, growing up in Manchester, and began making music around the same time. His music encompasses deep, dark, and percussive techno and atmospheric ambient. For more information on his work, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Fall Within

02. Before You Go, Let Me Say One Thing

03. Midnight Wolf

04. Here We stand and Laugh

05. Marching in March

06. The Uncontrollable Mind

07. Beyond The Moon

08. T Minusminus

09. Bears Eating Salmon

10. It_s never too late, or is it?

11. TT_123ghdh

12. Blue Blood

13. Witness

14. Pain

Horror Vacui LP is scheduled for May 23 release on SK_eleven. Meanwhile, you can stream “Before You Go, Let Me say One Thing” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://setaocmass.bandcamp.com/album/horror-vacui-lp-sk11010">Horror Vacui LP [SK11010] by Setaoc Mass</a>