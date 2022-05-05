Setaoc Mass’ Debut Album is Incoming
'Horror Vacui' LP is scheduled for May 23 release on SK_eleven.
Samuel Coates, better known as Setaoc Mass, will release his debut album later this month.
On Horror Vacui, the Manchester-born, Berlin-based DJ-producer crystallises the expansive, left-field vision that’s been brewing in his techno-focused discography. But now, downtempo, drum & bass, and electro-influenced soundscapes come through strong.
We’re also told that the album transcends dance music with “rhythmic and tonal adventure.”
While the urgency of Coates’ techno records remains, his sound is now “suspended in an unbound space that switches between unpredictable body music and eyes closed moments of escape.” We can expect timeless melodies that recall the golden era of UK electronica, while ultra-modern production drives the record’s microscopic details home.
Coates has been mixing records since the age of 16, growing up in Manchester, and began making music around the same time. His music encompasses deep, dark, and percussive techno and atmospheric ambient. For more information on his work, check out his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Fall Within
02. Before You Go, Let Me Say One Thing
03. Midnight Wolf
04. Here We stand and Laugh
05. Marching in March
06. The Uncontrollable Mind
07. Beyond The Moon
08. T Minusminus
09. Bears Eating Salmon
10. It_s never too late, or is it?
11. TT_123ghdh
12. Blue Blood
13. Witness
14. Pain
Horror Vacui LP is scheduled for May 23 release on SK_eleven. Meanwhile, you can stream “Before You Go, Let Me say One Thing” in full below and pre-order here.