Shackleton Pivots Towards Psychedelia for First Solo Album in Nine Years 'Departing Like Rivers' LP is scheduled for September 9 release.

Shackleton will release Departing Like Rivers, his first solo album in nine years.

Departing Like Rivers is the British artist’s third solo album, and it follows his recent releases as Tunes Of Negation alongside Heather Leight, Takumi Motokawa, and Raphael Meinhart, and in collaboration with Wacław Zimpel. Unlike these works, it is “not a concept album,” Shackleton, real name Sam Shackleton, tells XLR8R. “I just wanted to focus on my core sound really but without any of the genre tropes that may have been present the last time I made a solo album.” We’re told that it is “meditative, foggy, and scuzzy,” and made of “multiple psychedelic layers and ghosts of Brit folk songs.” Shackleton anticipates it will be the kind of release that people play “at the end of an excessive night, like after a club being back home with some friends.”

Born in Lancashire but currently based in Berlin, Shackleton released his first album in 2009 on Perlon, and he’s since put out music on Honest Jon’s Records, Cosmo Rhythmatic, and his own Skull Disco in collaboration with the likes of Pinch, Appleblim, Vengeance Tenfold, and Ernesto Tomasini.

Departing Like Rivers comes of Shackleton’s own Woe To The Septic Heart!, which he started in 2010.

Tracklisting



01. Something Tells Me / Pour Out like Water

02. The Turbulent Sea

03. Shimmer, Then Fade

04. One of Us Escaped

05. The Light That Was Hidden

06. Few Are Chosen

07. Transformed into Love

Departing Like Rivers LP is scheduled for September 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Something Tells Me / Pour Out like Water” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://samshackleton.bandcamp.com/album/departing-like-rivers">Departing Like Rivers by Shackleton</a>