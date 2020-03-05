Shafiq Husayn Releases ‘The Loop Instrumentals’
'The Loop Instrumentals' LP is available digitally now.
Shafiq Husayn has followed up his latest LP, The Loop, with an instrumental version, now available on digital platforms.
The Loop Instrumentals will also be available on double vinyl, scheduled for April 10 release with Brooklyn label Nature Sounds. Tokio Aoyama once again collaborates with Husayn and Nature Sounds, providing another original piece for the cover artwork and packaging.
Nature Sounds describes the album: “Blending lush live instrumentation with futuristic synths and otherworldly vocals, the project is a genre-defying opus integrating spaced-out funk, raw neo-soul, free jazz, hip-hop beats, and electronic elements.”
The original version of The Loop features Erykah Badu, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Bilal, Robert Glasper, Coultrain, Chris “Daddy” Dave, Anderson Paak, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Jimetta Rose, Fatima, Computer Jay, Kamasi Washington, Bilal, Nia Andrews, Seven Davis Jr., Om’Mas Keith, N’Dambi, and more. It marked Husayn’s first solo release since 2009’s Shafiq En’ A-Free-Ka.
Tracklisting
01. The Flood
02. May I Assume
03. May I Assume (Skit)
04. My-Story Of Love
05. Starring You
06. DMT (The Whill)
07. Between Us 2
08. Between Us 2 (Skit)
09. Mrs. Crabtree
10. On Our Way Home
11. Walking Round Town
12. Cycles
13. Message In A Bottle
14. It’s Better For You
15. Show Me How You Feel
16. Hours Away
17. Twelve
18. Picking Flowers
19. Optimystical
20. New Worlds Over
21. Lovely And Free
Pre-order The Loop Instrumentals on 2LP from Nature Sounds here and stream the album over at Bandcamp.