Shafiq Husayn Releases ‘The Loop Instrumentals’ 'The Loop Instrumentals' LP is available digitally now.

Shafiq Husayn has followed up his latest LP, The Loop, with an instrumental version, now available on digital platforms.

The Loop Instrumentals will also be available on double vinyl, scheduled for April 10 release with Brooklyn label Nature Sounds. Tokio Aoyama once again collaborates with Husayn and Nature Sounds, providing another original piece for the cover artwork and packaging.

Nature Sounds describes the album: “Blending lush live instrumentation with futuristic synths and otherworldly vocals, the project is a genre-defying opus integrating spaced-out funk, raw neo-soul, free jazz, hip-hop beats, and electronic elements.”

The original version of The Loop features Erykah Badu, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Bilal, Robert Glasper, Coultrain, Chris “Daddy” Dave, Anderson Paak, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Jimetta Rose, Fatima, Computer Jay, Kamasi Washington, Bilal, Nia Andrews, Seven Davis Jr., Om’Mas Keith, N’Dambi, and more. It marked Husayn’s first solo release since 2009’s Shafiq En’ A-Free-Ka.

Tracklisting



01. The Flood

02. May I Assume

03. May I Assume (Skit)

04. My-Story Of Love

05. Starring You

06. DMT (The Whill)

07. Between Us 2

08. Between Us 2 (Skit)

09. Mrs. Crabtree

10. On Our Way Home

11. Walking Round Town

12. Cycles

13. Message In A Bottle

14. It’s Better For You

15. Show Me How You Feel

16. Hours Away

17. Twelve

18. Picking Flowers

19. Optimystical

20. New Worlds Over

21. Lovely And Free

Pre-order The Loop Instrumentals on 2LP from Nature Sounds here and stream the album over at Bandcamp.