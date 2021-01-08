Shanghai’s Laughing Ears Next on Mexico’s Infinite Machine
Laughing Ears will release her second album via Mexico’s Infinite Machine.
Her lengthiest offering to date, Blood consists of 10 tracks that highlight the Shanghai producer’s knack for building otherworldly atmospherics within club-ready, dance music structures. It takes the tale of Fenrir, a giant wolf in Norse mythology who spent much of his life bound and chained to a rock in captivity, as its starting point. Conceptually, it deals with family ties and the melancholic beauty that can be found in the darkness of loss.
Sonically, we’re told that the album is inspired by footwork.
Blood is Laughing Ears’ second album, following Tidal Effects, released in 2019 on the Beijing-based imprint Ran Music.
Tracklisting
01. Flickering Shadows
02. Loki
03. Untouched Places
04. Blood
05. Night Wisps
06. Murderous Means
07. Buona Fortuna
08. Glimmer
09. Potcheen
10. Warm as a Lizard
Blood LP is scheduled for February 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Loki” in full below, and pre-order the record here.