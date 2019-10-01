Shanti Celeste Locks in Debut Album 'Tangerine' LP is out on November 15.

Shanti Celeste will release her debut album on Peach Discs next month.

Tangerine is described as “an innate extension” of Celeste’s self, “telling stories beyond her record box and delving into her personal history.”

The album is said to “strike a common cause” between the melodic richness of the legacy of the music of Detroit, and the natural ease with which Celeste carries across tempos that embody UK soundsystem traditions. We’re told that her manipulated voice serves as a bedrock in tracks. There’s also a kalimba, recorded at her father’s home in Chile.

Behind the album is the easing of expectations that an artist earns with the passing of time. “When I made music for EPs, sometimes I felt restricted,” she explains. “I would think too much about creating the moments on the dancefloor I love—seeing visions of ecstatic people hugging, I didn’t give myself free reign to express all of myself. Writing an album made me feel free of all this because it seemed like an open-ended project. I could just keep creating until I felt like stopping.”

Peach Discs is the label Celeste co-runs with good friend Gramrcy.

Artwork is a painting by Celeste herself.

Tracklisting

01. Sun Notification

02. Infinitas

03. May The Day

04. Natura

05. Aqua Block

06. Sesame

07. Slow Wave

08. Voz (Instrumental)

09. Want

10. Moons

Tangerine is out on November 15, with “Voz” (Instrumental) streaming over at Bandcamp.