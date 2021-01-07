Shcuro, Label Designer, Next on Lisbon’s Naive 'Echoplexia' EP is scheduled for January 22 digital release.

Shcuro, who designs the label artworks, is up next on Lisbon’s Naive.

As a producer and DJ, Shcuro, real name João Ervedosa, is a hidden treasure of Lisbon, with tracks out on the likes of Dark Entries and Lobster Theremin. He’s also become a vital node of the Portuguese scene by connecting several generations of ravers via his own label, party, and radio show, Paraíso, a platform devoted to documenting past, present, and future of the local rave movement.

The release comes with a remix from label head Violet, who takes a left turn into sub-bass wobbles. Closing down the EP is a remix from Ilana Bryne, who delivers a liquid breakbeat roller.

Echoplexia is the label’s 12th release, following Ilana Bryne’s Strange Adventure EP, released in May last year, and Black Cadmium’s Chemistry in November.

Tracklisting



01. Far Out

02. Temptation

03. Bassforce

04. Drowned (feat. Maria Amor)

05. Far Out (Violet remix)

06. Bassforce (Ilana’s rollin’ remix)

Echoplexia EP is scheduled for January 22 digital release via Naive. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Bassforce” below.

<a href="https://naivetrax.bandcamp.com/album/shcuro-echoplexia-ep-with-violet-and-ilana-bryne-remixes">Shcuro – Echoplexia EP with Violet and Ilana Bryne remixes by Shcuro</a>