Shed Returns to Ostgut Ton with New Album, ‘Oderbruch’ 'Oderbruch' LP lands on November 29.

Photo: Birgit Kaulfuss

Rene Pawlowitz (a.k.a Shed) will return to Ostgut Ton for his fifth album, Oderbruch.

Oderbruch centers thematically on the Oderbruch region in former East Germany where Pawlowitz grew up and continues to spend his time when not in Berlin. The album, track titles, and the artwork by Arnim Tölke reflect Pawlowitz’ deeply personal associations with the borderland’s “marshy landscape,” as well as the enormous political and historical changes the region underwent as the last Eastern front during World War II.

Pawlowitz’ last album, 2017’s The Final Experiment, came through Monkeytown, but he released two albums on Ostgut in 2008 and ’10 respectively.

“What binds you to places? To remembering them. Places you can feel, when you feel at home. Places that affirm your very existence. This place for me is the Oderbruch. This album is dedicated to it.” — Shed

Tracklisting

01. B1 (Anfang und Ende)

02. Die Oder

03. Menschen und Mauern

04. Sterbende Alleen

05. Nacht, Fluss, Grille, Auto, Frosch, Eule, Mücke

06. Der Wolf kehrt zurück

07. Seelöwen Höhen

08. Trauernde Weiden

09. Das Bruch

Oderbruch LP lands on November 29.