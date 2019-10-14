Shed Returns to Ostgut Ton with New Album, ‘Oderbruch’
'Oderbruch' LP lands on November 29.
Rene Pawlowitz (a.k.a Shed) will return to Ostgut Ton for his fifth album, Oderbruch.
Oderbruch centers thematically on the Oderbruch region in former East Germany where Pawlowitz grew up and continues to spend his time when not in Berlin. The album, track titles, and the artwork by Arnim Tölke reflect Pawlowitz’ deeply personal associations with the borderland’s “marshy landscape,” as well as the enormous political and historical changes the region underwent as the last Eastern front during World War II.
Pawlowitz’ last album, 2017’s The Final Experiment, came through Monkeytown, but he released two albums on Ostgut in 2008 and ’10 respectively.
“What binds you to places? To remembering them. Places you can feel, when you feel at home. Places that affirm your very existence. This place for me is the Oderbruch. This album is dedicated to it.” — Shed
Tracklisting
01. B1 (Anfang und Ende)
02. Die Oder
03. Menschen und Mauern
04. Sterbende Alleen
05. Nacht, Fluss, Grille, Auto, Frosch, Eule, Mücke
06. Der Wolf kehrt zurück
07. Seelöwen Höhen
08. Trauernde Weiden
09. Das Bruch
